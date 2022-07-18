City struggles to relocate families from Forest Cove apartments

After 5 people were shot at the Forest Cove apartment complex, City Councilman continues to work to move families into new homes.

ATLANTA — Police were called out again on Monday to the Forest Cove apartments on Thomasville Boulevard after five people were shot there earlier in the morning. A 13-year-old was among those hurt.

The city already started moving families out of the complex after a judge condemned it in December because of the poor living conditions and history of crime. Meanwhile, the owner of the apartments is appealing that condemnation.

“We’re actively moving them right now; we’re pushing people through that process,” Atlanta City Councilman Jason Winston, who represents the area around Forest Cove.

He said 21 families have moved, but there are about 190 left to go. The process is going slower than expected because Winston said many residents don’t trust the city government.

“We’re trying to build that trust; let them know this time it’s real, we’re here, we’ve showed up, we’re gonna get you out of this situation -- we have housing that’s available,” Winston said.

Little information about Monday's shooting has been released as Atlanta Police Department officers continue to investigate.

They’ve said in the past that investigating crimes here is especially difficult because witnesses are often too scared to come forward.

Winston said he’s working with the city to try to get residents out as quickly as possible and into new homes.

“Let’s get you out," Winston said. "Call my office we’ll get you in touch with the right people to get you out of the situation you’re in."

Winston said that as they continue the relocation process, they’re working on adding cameras to deter crime and working with police to engage the community.