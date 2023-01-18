Clayton County police identify remains as missing man

The remains of Laurence “Alex” Day were found at the 500 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County police have now identified the remains of a man who went missing back in December.

The remains of Laurence “Alex” Day were found at the 500 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro. The 28-year-old was initially reported missing on Dec. 15 by family members, according to Clayton County police.

Day was last seen alive on Dec. 10 near the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive, a little over a mile from where his body was found. Police said Day "had not been diagnosed with any medical or mental disorders" prior to his disappearance.