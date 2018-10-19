ROSWELL, Ga. -- A Georgia state representative says she was simply helping her mother when she entered a polling precinct in Fulton County to help an elderly woman early-vote Friday.

State law restricts electioneering at precincts and specifically restricts candidates activities inside precincts.

It happened at the East Roswell Library early voting precinct. according to a voter who says he complained to election officials about it.

"I thought, that looks like Betty Price," said Joel Dallow, who says he recognized his state representative at the precinct. He was also there, in line to vote. The Georgia State University professor says he saw Rep. Price inside the polling area with another voter.

"I turned to my left and Betty Price was standing over an elderly woman helping her vote. And the woman was asking her on each candidate, who should I vote for? And Betty Price was loudly telling her who to vote for, for each candidate," Dallow said.

Dallow also knew Price as the wife of former Congressman Tom Price. Betty Price was with Tom Price when Vice President Mike Pence swore him in to be President Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services. An air travel scandal forced out the former congressman months later.

But Betty Price’s career as a Republican state legislator continued – and she faces a Democrat in the November election.

Dallow says he told a pollworker that a political candidate was inside the precinct.

"She said, what was the name again? And I said Betty Price. You should report her. She’s not supposed to be here coaching people how to vote," Dallow said. Afterward, Dallow said she was "escorted out."

A Fulton County spokeswoman says the poll staff responded appropriately.

"The poll staff recognized her as a candidate, intervened and informed her she had to depart the poll room," the spokesperson said.

Betty Price told 11Alive News the elderly voter was her mother.

“I assisted her," Price said. "I didn’t push the buttons for her. I didn’t tell her who to vote for. I don’t consider this a violation.”

Fulton County officials say any investigation would be up to the Secretary of State. A spokeswoman for Secretary of State Brian Kemp says the office has gotten no complaint.

