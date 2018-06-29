ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Georgia Congresswoman Karen Handel says she has been threatened and harassed in the last week after she confronted a critic of President Trump on the floor of the House. The critic was a Democrat playing audio of an immigrant detention facility. Handel told 11Alive News Friday she was enforcing a rule the Democrat was breaking.

Rep. Handel was at the podium, presiding during an after-hours session of the House June 21 when Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif) went to the well, and played audio of crying immigrant children at a government detention center.

"The gentleman will suspend," Handel, a Republican from Roswell, said from the podium after Lieu had played a portion of the audio.

"Why are we hiding it from the American people?" Lieu asked.

"The gentleman will suspend per Rule 17 of the House," Handel insisted.

"We have 2300 babies and kids." Lieu protested.

Handel responded with a smack of her gavel.

Asked if she had any regrets, Handel said "The House has rules... and the body functions when everybody respects the rules."

Handel says any other member of Congress presiding that day would have had to enforce the same rule she did – which forbids members from playing audio from the well.

Eventually Handel called the Sergeant at Arms to shut it down. It was an awkward moment that Handel says turned ugly afterward. "Following that, doing my job, and following the rules presiding over the House, I was vilified, received threats, and even had my home address posted on social media," Handel said. "That’s not what public service and public discourse should be about."

Like Democrat Ted Lieu, Handel says she too was moved by the plight of separated families at the border – something she says the government should avoid.

"We, meaning Congress, have an obligation to act and to do everything we possibly can to keep families together to the fullest extent possible," Handel said, adding she was very disappointed Congress failed to pass an immigration bill earlier this week.

