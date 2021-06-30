Atlanta fertility clinic hit with a ransomware attack, affecting 38,000 patients

The clinic says it is working with a cybersecurity service provider to restore and update its systems.

ATLANTA — A fertility clinic in Atlanta says its been hit with a ransomware attack, after the private health information of nearly 40,000 people was hacked.

Reproductive Biology Associated (RBA) and its affiliate, My Egg Bank, sent out a letter to patients who may have been affected.

Two moms who spoke to 11Alive exclusively say they received the letter. First is Marie Flores-Korman, who lives in Houston but traveled to Atlanta for her in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment in 2015.

"You do get concerned when you're talking about IVF because one of the first things that you worry about is the confidentiality of the donor - in my case, the egg donor and our family," she said.

Second, is another mother who lives in Dallas, Georgia and did not want to be named for security purposes. We'll call her Emily.

"They have my son's birth information," said Emily. "Where I gave birth, his weight, they have all of our medical records, my issues, my husband's issues of why we had to go through IVF. We still have embryos that are frozen... that someone has that information in their hands is very scary."

"We're open but I know from other women who I went through that journey with, most are not," said Flores-Korman. "Most are waiting for the right time so that would've been - if we were in that situation - it would've been terrifying."

The letter says RBA is still investigating what personal information might have been impacted, but that it may include:

Full Name

Address

Social Security Number

Laboratory Results

Information relating to the handling of human tissue

"I don't know... I don't know where we go from here," said Emily. "I am extremely grateful that RBA gave us our son. He truly is a miracle. But you entrust your medical records with your doctors in hopes that you never have to worry about your information getting into the wrong hands. I think this is a huge mistake on their part. I hope it never happens to anyone else."

RBA says it first became aware of this incident April 16th, when a file server with embryology information was inaccessible.

The clinic says it believes the attackers first got access to the system April 7th, gaining access to people's health information on April 10th.

"The part that really gets me is they became aware of it on April 16th and just sent letters on June 15th... so we had no idea," added Emiy.

The clinic says it is working with a cybersecurity service provider to restore and update its systems. It is offering those affected a monitoring service free of charge and is encouraging the patients to notify their banks.

