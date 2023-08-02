Former employee: Republic Lounge homicide suspect worked for the man he's accused of shooting, killing

A former employee said the accused suspect, Jonathan Soto, worked for Michael Gidewon as a promoter.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need your help finding a man who they say is connected to the killing of a nightclub co-owner last weekend. Jonathan Soto, 39, is accused of killing Michael Gidewon.

We're learning more about the victim and suspect were much closer than police reported. Atlanta Police previously said a drunk customer shot and killed Gidewon after getting kicked out of Republic Lounge last Saturday.

A former employee said Soto worked for Gidewon as a promoter.

People who loved the 49-year-old father of four, husband, and business owner came out for a candlelight vigil Wednesday at the place he was shot and killed.

Going on right now... a candlelight vigil outside Republic Lounge, where co-owner Michael Gidewon was shot and killed Saturday. He was a father of four, husband, and immigrant from Eritrea. @Atlanta_Police named Jonathan Soto as suspect today. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/jbHIZyURRj — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) February 9, 2023

“He's very close to a lot of people. I looked up to him like the older brother," Curtiss Elston said.

Gidewon owned AG Entertainment and owned several nightclubs with his brothers. Elston worked for the company for nine years.

“It was very unexpected when I heard the news. I was very shocked," Elston said.

The news that left Elston stunned is hearing Soto is now the suspect in the murder of his boss. Elston said Soto worked for Gidewon as a promoter for the past few years.

“It never really seemed too much hatred towards each other. I've always seen them working as a team," Elston said.

"Big Ray" has been a business associate and friend of Gidewon since he moved to Atlanta.

“I was shocked, and I was hurt," Elston said.

He's also in disbelief someone so close to the family is now a suspect in the homicide.

Former AG Entertainment employee Curtiss Elston says the suspect pictured below worked for the victim, Michael Gidewon, as a promoter for the past few years.

“It never really seemed too much hatred towards each other. I've always seen them working as a team," Elston says. pic.twitter.com/GJYSGWAWpb — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) February 9, 2023

“I'm personally relieved that they they're they've identified somebody in a senseless crime," Elston said. "Michael is such a good, good guy. You know, a good family man, a kind man, a gentle, gentle guy, like always a smile.”

Elston urges Soto to turn himself in.

“You didn’t want to leave and comply. You’ve got to pick and choose how to react on things," he said. "Things didn’t even have to happen like that.”