These Georgians will speak at the Republican National Convention

ATLANTA — For the next few days, Republicans will gather for its national convention with the hopes of pushing voters to support President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for another four years.

Among the list of speakers on Monday at the RNC will be two Georgians, Herschel Walker and State Rep. Vernon Jones. 11Alive is taking a look at who they are and why they made the list.

Herschel Walker

Walker was born and raised in Georgia, was a three-time consensus all-American for the Bulldogs, amassing 5,259 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns over three seasons.

He won the Heisman Trophy in 1982 and then went on to play for the New Jersey Generals of the now-defunct USFL for three seasons, including two when Trump owned the team. Walker moved to the NFL in 1986 and played there through 1997.

Herschel Walker was appointed to serve as co-chair of the president’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. He is also president and CEO of H. Walker Enterprises, LLC and Renaissance Man Food Services, LLC.

State Rep. Vernon Jones

The GOP is turning to Democrat Vernon Jones, who has had some success winning votes in African American communities – where the GOP needs all the help it can get.

By turning to Jones – Republicans turn to a Democrat who ran DeKalb County’s government twelve years ago – then ran and lost races for DeKalb County sheriff and the US senate before returning to the state House of Representatives.

Jones currently serves Georgia's 91st District which covers Lithonia.