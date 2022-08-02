Watch | Flames shoot out from Marriott hotel's roof in Smyrna

John Clayton said he was staying at the hotel in building 4, where the fire started.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Fire crews battled flames and smoke at a hotel in Smyrna Tuesday afternoon.

Video shows fire crews at a Residence Inn by Marriott at 2771 Cumberland Blvd SE.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the fire around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters had already extinguished the fire and damage was seen to the hotel's roof.

John Clayton said he was staying at the hotel in building 4, where the fire started.

"The front desk called me and said to get out of my room because a fire was reported in my building," he said. "And within minutes (it) went up and got pretty bad!"

Clayton said the woman at the front desk "saved the day and kept this from being worse."

No word yet from officials on how the fire started or if there were any injuries.