Four adults, 1 child displaced after Union City apartment fire

UNION CITY, Ga. — Firefighters are working to secure the scene where a fire tore through an apartment building in Union City Thursday afternoon.

We are told that at least five people have been displaced, including a child and one dog had to be rescued.

According to the Union City Fire Department, the fire started in one of the middle units of the Shannon Villas condominiums located at 4701 Flat Shoals Road.

Fire officials said the fire was confined to the middle units, and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced from their homes, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.