FOREST PARK, Ga. - An armed man barricaded himself inside of a resident in Forest Park on Wednesday, police said.

At 8:51 am, Forest Park Police responded to the area of Ernest Drive and were told by a neighbor that a 30-year-old man entered into the home with a gun and threatened to cause bodily harm.

The occupants inside the house were able to escape and call 911.

Clayton County Detectives and Clayton County SWAT were called to the scene.

This is an active situation and we will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

