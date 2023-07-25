Clarkston: 'A dumpster fire' | Residents accuse city council members of dysfunctional leadership, understaffed police department

Councilmembers and the city manager heard blistering criticisms from Clarkston residents; will look at raising police pay again.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Angry Clarkston residents confronted their city council members and city manager Tuesday night at City Hall, demanding action to stop cops from quitting.

Residents unleashed blistering criticism at the city council work session, blaming the council and city manager for running a dysfunctional government that is chasing away good police officers, and putting residents’ lives at risk as a result.

Several speakers said that, as it is, officers wouldn’t work in Clarkston now for double or triple the pay, because of a toxic work environment.

“They are being dehumanized,” one resident said. “They are not treated with dignity.... They would rather accept a lower salary somewhere else, and have their peace of mind.”

The Clarkston Police Department is expected to be down, soon, to nine officers, which is less than half of the 21 officers the department needs.

One of the residents bluntly told the council members to fix it.

"I don’t care how much money you pay me, I wouldn’t work for this city,” he said as he raised his arm and pointed across the room at each of the councilmembers. “You guys are to blame, every single one of you. Clarkston is a dumpster fire. It’s your fault.”

Much of the criticism from residents was directed at City Manager Shawanna Qawiy, who is blamed for creating a toxic work environment at city hall.

“They point the fingers at me, that’s unfortunate,” Qawiy told reporters after the meeting. “The ones that make the hard decisions are the first ones that get looked at.... We’re gonna continue to make sure that the police department prospers."

Councilmembers decided Tuesday night to take a look at raising police starting pay again, this time to at least $55,000 a year, from the $52,000 approved last month— a raise which will require amending the city budget. They may be ready to do that at their meeting, scheduled for August 3.