Improvements proposed for dangerous Decatur intersection nicknamed 'Killer Corners'

DECATUR, Ga. — The City of Decatur unveiled proposed safety improvements Wednesday for one of the most dangerous intersections in DeKalb County.

Decatur Police report almost three dozen crashes have happened in the past 10 years at North Decatur Road and North Superior Avenue. It's not just that intersection that could see improvement but about a mile-long stretch of North Decatur Road from Clairmont Road to Scott Boulevard.

“There’s literally a skull and crossbones painted on the intersection of North Decatur Road and Superior," traffic engineer Dwayne Tedder said.

It may look like Halloween decorations at the intersection neighbors nicknamed 'Killer Corners,' but Monica Morgan said what keeps on happening here is more than spooky.

“There are big vehicles. It’s tight. There’s just no room for error," Morgan said.

Morgan is an avid bicyclist but doesn't feel safe riding along North Decatur Road.

“I’ve been in a car here more than once and started to go at the green light, and a car flies past me," Morgan said. "I think I’m really glad I’m not on my bike right now. It’s just really dangerous.”

Morgan and several dozen other residents listened to potential solutions for the traffic and crashes at a public meeting.

“The potential improvements are a road diet, which is a reduction in lanes, turn lane modifications at nearby intersections, and potentially a roundabout intersection at Superior Avenue," Tedder said.

“I would love to see the option where there’s a wider multi-path lane for residents and bicyclists to use," Morgan said.

Another part of the proposed project includes reducing flooding and ponding.

“The stormwater project’s main components are additional inlets for water to go down, curb and gutter, those kinds of things that funnel water off to the side of the road," Tedder said.