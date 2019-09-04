DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Residents of a DeKalb County subdivision say they understand the concept of loving their neighbors, but it's been tough, especially because their neighbor is pretty unusual - a gun range.

Nsenga Burton says she heard loud gunfire the same day she moved into her new home at The Gates at Bouldercrest subdivision. That was in June 2018.

“It sounded like a scene from 'Apocalypse Now,' like a war movie, that type of ammunition and artillery," Burton described.

That wouldn't be the last time.

“After that happened, I talked to one of my neighbors and they were like, 'oh no, there’s a police firing range behind us,' and that was not disclosed when I bought the house," she added.

Burton said she moved into her new home with her young daughter and her dog.

"I would come home after picking up my daughter from school, and it would be happening. I was being awakened by it on Saturday morning, awakened by it on Sunday morning," Burton told 11Alive's Elwyn Lopez.

The gunfire was coming from a firing range on Key Road, located behind the subdivision.

The Atlanta Police Department says it's been using the range for training purposes since the 1950s. The department said they generally use the rage Mondays through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to teach recruits and to train and re-certify officers in a variety of firearms.

While they try to restrict the amount of night-firing exercises about four to six times a year, but about a year-and-a-half ago, the department entered into a temporary agreement with the U.S. Air Force Reserves for them to use the range one weekend per month while theirs is under construction.

Burton said she understands that the gun fire has an important role to play, they're just asking for a little consideration.

"We are not against it, we don’t want them to go away, we don’t want to impede on their ability to train, that is important, we understand all of that, but we are asking them to be good neighbors,” she said.

"We certainly want to be considerate of people who have moved near our range, and are affected by its operations," the department said in a statement. "We also want to make sure they are informed of any changes to our operations and recently let them know of the additional monthly training by the Air Force. We want to be sensitive to their concerns, while also carrying out our mission of training and certifying our officers in firearms proficiency."

