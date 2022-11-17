Residents of housing development associated with Trilith Studios sue for racial discrimination

The claims stem from a series of incidents they said persisted for more than a year when they lived there.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Five residents of a housing complex associated with Trilith Studios are suing the development for racial discrimination. The claims stem from a series of incidents they said persisted for more than a year when they lived there.

"We ended up being family number 56, I believe, to move into Trilith," Keyania Otobor said during a press conference Thursday.

Otobor moved into a townhouse in the Trilith complex in 2019. She said the experiences began right away.

"I closed on my home... but had not an altercation but, you know, some back and forth with one of the agents there regarding... some allegations that she was making towards me about the closing in," she said.

Otobor said it was later discovered the woman confused her with another person, who was building a property in the development. She said that person was also Black.

Even then, Otobor said she was passionate about bringing other people into the development– sold on the idea of a diverse community designed for creatives. She said she became a real estate agent and formed bonds with other people in the neighborhood.

"I was so passionate about the development, actually, that a lot of my clients, you know, came out of those relationships that I had built," Otobor said.

One of those clients was Mela Geipel, who is listed as a plaintiff, in the lawsuit, along with her son Dylan. Aubrey and Pamela William are also listed as plaintiffs. Each complaint has to do with what they describe as unfair treatment and neglect they said was racially motivated.

Otobor's attitude changed after an incident in March when another neighbor approached her while visiting a friend in the neighborhood.

"I was at a friend's home and one of the neighbors came by that night. It was a Wednesday night, around 10:00 at night, and called us all kinds of N-words," she said.

Otobor said she did not realize how widespread the problem was until she went to community meetings, where other residents like Aubrey and Pamela Williams discussed challenges they were having in getting repairs done to their homes.

The lawsuit says, "Defendants received roof repair and/or replacement requests from a number of non-black townhome owners experiencing almost identical issues."