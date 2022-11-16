Atlanta City Council resolution could help expand affordable housing

A new resolution introduced by Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari is calling on housing developments, receiving city funding, to accept Section 8 housing vouchers.

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council is getting creative in helping people keep a roof over their heads.

Currently, there is a backlog of more than 20,000 people and families waiting for placement across the City of Atlanta.

Bakhtiari believes this new resolution will help increase safe and affordable housing options in a plethora of neighborhoods.

"We are in a full-blown rental crisis. A housing voucher ensures that not no more than 30% of your income goes to rent and Atlanta is passed 30% and when you add in, factor in transportation it goes above 50% and that's not sustainable," she said.

The voucher resolution is set to go before the full city council next Monday, Nov. 21. Bakhtiari said she believes it will pass with flying colors.

Once passed, the resolution would apply to all housing development beginning next year. Learn more about the resolution online here.