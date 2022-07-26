Resources and how to help those affected by St. Louis area flooding

Many companies and businesses are looking to help those who were affected by the historic rainfall and flooding on Tuesday.

211

Officials urge flood victims to call this number to be connected with local resources like the United Way, Salvation Army, Metropolitan Sewer District and more.

Here is a list of businesses helping the community and how you can as well:

2nd Shift Brewing

2nd Shift Brewing is collecting items to donate to the Red Cross for families affected by the flooding. Items include blankets, pillows, canned goods, and more.

Find the full list and how to donate here.

Animal Shelters and Hospitals

Many animal shelters and hospitals were affected by the severe flooding, causing many animals to be rescued. They are in need of help from fostering, adopting, and raising money for items and repairs.

Click here to find 5 On Your Side's full list of shelters and hospitals that need help.

American Red Cross

On Sunday, July 31, the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis will be moving the shelter currently at the James Eagan Center in Florissant to the St. Vincent Community Center at 7335 St. Charles Rock Rd. Buses will transport people at the current center to the new center at 1 p.m.

An East St. Louis shelter was also opened Saturday at Mason Clark Middle School at 5510 State St.

"Anyone needing a place during the day or overnight may stop in for water, snacks, food and to get information," the Red Cross said. If you can, bring the following items: clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication, and items for your children.

The Red Cross and volunteers will provide water, snacks, and blankets to those who needed them.

Find information about the American Red Cross here.

Flood clean-up supplies will be in St. Louis County at two locations this weekend:

Saturday, July 30: St, Vincent Community Center, 7335 St. Charles Rock, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 31: St. Louis Galleria, 1276-1422 St. Louis Galleria St., Richmond Heights, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flood clean-up supplies will be provided to three locations in St. Louis City:

Urban League Headquarters (midtown), 1408 N. Kingshighway

Lexington School (North City), 5030 Lexington

2723 McCausland Ct. (South City)

The Red Cross is also partnering with other local and state organizations to open Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCS) next week.

"These centers (MARCs) are “one-stop shops” for people needing assistance to recover from flooding," the Red Cross said.

Here are the dates and locations:

Tuesday, August 2, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Parkway, Unit 500, Wentzville

Wednesday, August 3, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., John F. Kennedy Community Center, 315 Howdershell Road, Florissant

Centennial Commons (gymnasium), August 4, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., 7210 Olive Blvd., University City

Additional locations will be announced soon.

Cool Down St. Louis

Cool Down St. Louis will be assisting residents who have been affected by Tuesday’s storm who are experiencing difficulties paying their utility bills.

Cool Down St. Louis said it will expedite applications and waive certain documentation requirements on its Ameren Missouri and public donation funding, with the exception of federal funding.

The public can apply online by visiting Cooldownmissouri.org or Cooldownstlouis.org.

After their last name, applicants are encouraged to use the word, “Flood” or “Storm” which will help Cool Down St. Louis move quicker in processing applicants, while funding lasts.

For more information, visit the Cool Down St. Louis website or call 314-241-0001.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Cool Down St. Louis, Ameren Missouri and Spire Energy will hold an event called “Cool Down Energy Row Experience” on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at America's Center.

The organizations will provide utility assistance using local and federal funding. They also will distribute free Ameren Missouri energy efficient lightbulbs and have drawings on brand new A/C units. Spire Energy will also distribute helpful items, as well.

For more information on the event, call 314-241-0001.

Lyft

The city of St. Louis is partnering with the rideshare company Lyft to give free rides to flood-impacted residents who need transportation.

Information on how to use the service will soon be available at St. Louis' mobile command centers:

The city is reaching out to other rideshare companies as well.

Pizza Head

Pizza Head in south St. Louis is collecting much-needed items that will then be distributed in the Metro East. According to an Instagram post, the most needed products include blankets, towels, toilet paper, baby wipes, diapers, toothbrushes, toothpaste and dog or cat food.

St. Louis Area Foodbank

They are in need of volunteers to help distribute food to hundreds of families on Wednesday, July 27. They will be located at the Mid Rivers Mall at 8:30 a.m.

Find out how to help here.

A food distribution event was canceled Tuesday but has been rescheduled for Wednesday. The drive-thru event will be held at Mid Rivers Mall in the parking lot near JC Penny from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is offering ready-to-eat meals, water, blankets, and flood kits to those in need. Flood kits include N95 masks, gloves, mops, sponges, disinfectants, deodorizers, cleaners, squeegees, plastic bags, broom handles, and scrub brushes.

They are in need of cash donations for those who can help.

Find more information on how to donate and volunteer here.

U-Haul

U-Haul is opening up eight locations in the greater St. Louis area for 30 days of free self-storage and containers to residents affected by the flooding.

Here are the locations:

United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way has set up a number to connect those in need to agencies and resources.

Call 2-1-1 or 1-800-427-4626 if you or someone you know needs assistance.

You can also visit their website for more information.

5 On Your Side will continue to update this list as more resources become available.

If you or any businesses are helping flood victims, please send information to tips@ksdk.com.

Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

Mayor Tishaura Jones joined Urban League staff Saturday evening to announce updates on St. Louis flood relief.

The resource center at 1408 N. Kingshighway is assisting residents by accepting donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and coordinating efforts to three mobile command centers in the city.

Here are the locations for the three centers:

Ellendale neighborhood at 2732 McCausland Ct.

Kingsway West at the intersection of Ashland and Norwood Avenue

Walnut Park West at 6085 W. Florissant Ave.

“City leaders and staff are working every single day to get residents the support, help, and information they need following this week’s heart-wrenching floods,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones in a press release. “Our community partners are stepping up too, from churches to businesses to civic leaders. The biggest donation needs at the moment are food, dehumidifiers, cleaning supplies like mold remover, gloves, water, bug spray, clothing, and toiletries; keep an eye on stlouis-mo.gov/flood for ways to help.”