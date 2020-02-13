ATLANTA — A restaurant at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is closed after a part of the ceiling collapsed on Thursday.

It happened around 8 a.m. in Cat Cora's restaurant on Concourse A, according to a tweet by Atlanta Airport.

The airport said emergency crews from Atlanta Fire rescue were called to the scene and at least one person, who requested assistance, was taken to the hospital.

As of now, the restaurant is closed and repairs are in progress, the tweet mentioned. They are working to learn the cause of the collapse.

The airport made it clear that normal airport operations will not be impacted by the incident.

