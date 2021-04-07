x
RESULTS | 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race

Here's a look at the winners.

ATLANTA — It's Independence Day and you know what that means - The AJC Peachtree Road Race is happening!

The Atlanta Track Club worked to make the span of the race  over two days - with the wheelchair racers and elite runners hitting the pavement Sunday.

Men's Elite Wheelchair
Winner: Daniel Romanchuck - unofficial time 19:04

Women's Elite Wheelchair
Winner: Tatyana McFadden - unofficial time 24:09

Women's Elite Runner
Winner: Sara Hall - unofficial time 31:40

Men's Elite Runner
Winner: Sam Chalenga - unofficial time 28:42

