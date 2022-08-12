Retired APD officer relieved of airport duty after 'altercation' with traveler; case referred to Clayton Co. DA

Atlanta Police said the case had been referred to the Clayton County DA.

ATLANTA — A retired Atlanta Police officer who'd been working at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport through a "retired reserve" program was removed from the program after an "altercation" with a traveler earlier this month, APD said.

The case was referred to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office, though it's not clear if the former officer will face charges.

An Atlanta Police Department statement did not identify the retired officer. The department said the incident occurred on Aug. 2.

According to APD, the retired officer responded to a "call regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance" inside the airport.

"As the officer spoke with the man, an altercation began between the two," APD said. The department did not offer any further details on what happened during the altercation.

APD said a commander reviewed the incident and initiated an investigation through the department's Office of Professional Standards.