Paulding Sheriff's Office mourns loss of retired K-9

The former K-9 officer Major was 15 years old, according to the sheriff's office, and had retired in 2018 after nearly a decade with the agency.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that a former K-9 officer who had served the agency for nearly a decade had died at the age of 15.

The sheriff's office said K-9 Major would have been 16 in April. The K-9 officer was described as "dual purpose law enforcement canine who was trained in patrol functions and narcotics detection."

K-9 Major was with the sheriff's office from 2009-2018, according to the post.

"Although K-9 Major had been retired for nearly five years, he was beloved by many at the Sheriff’s Office," it said.

The post added the K-9 officer had been involved in "numerous felony apprehensions and many narcotics seizures" during his career.

"K-9 Major will be remembered for his relentless drive and his unwavering desire to find narcotics, 'bad guys,' and the love and praise of his handler," the Facebook post said. "K-9 Major was handled by Major Billy Hurst for the entirety of his career."

Paulding Sheriff Gary Gulledge said in a statement that, “Major and Billy were a great team and a true asset to Paulding County. Major was one of the most fun, and strongest dogs I ever had the privilege to work along side. Law Enforcement canines live their lives to serve the communities they work for, K-9 Major was the epitome of this. He will be sorely missed by us all.”

According to the sheriff's office, the K-9 died "peacefully with those that loved him most by his side."

A memorial in his honor will be placed outside the sheriff's office.

"K-9 Major’s legacy will live forever on the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Memorial," the post said.