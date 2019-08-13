CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say a retired officer was seriously injured, Tuesday, while assisting with an escort out of the Georgia National Cemetery in Cherokee County.

The accident was reported around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on Knox Bridge Road. The sheriff's office said the rider was taken to Wellstar-Kennestone Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The tractor-trailer driver wasn't injured.

Video from the 11Alive SkyTracker showed that fire trucks and the Georgia State Patrol were also on the scene. The sheriff's office said that their traffic enforcement unit is investigating the crash.

The preliminary findings suggest the motorcycle pulled out of the cemetery in front of the westbound tractor-trailer, officials said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed the person on the motorcycle was a retired DeKalb officer who was assisting with a funeral procession escort. However, the victim's name hasn't yet been released.

11Alive is working to gather more information. Check back for updates as they become available.

The roadway has since reopened to motorists however the sheriff's office warned that cars had backed up during the closure and traffic was still heavy as of about 3 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES

Lake Allatoona trip turns tragic for Marietta couple's dog

Wayne Williams is scapegoat for Atlanta Child Murders: Informant

Robin Annette Newton's body found in Panama City Beach

Ethylene oxide concerns in Smyrna, Covington

Georgia Southern's Shai Werts didn't have cocaine - it was bird poop