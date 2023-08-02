Brother of popular Atlanta lounge co-owner pens letter to accused killer, offers up $100,000 reward

Michael Gidewon was shot to death outside of his nightclub early Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The search for the suspect accused of killing Republic Lounge co-owner Michael Gidewon is on and now a massive reward is being offered for anyone who can help find him.

Gidewon owned several nightclubs in metro Atlanta. His brother, Alex GIdewon, broke his silence publicly for the first time since his brother's death on Wednesday. He is offering a $100,000 reward via Crime Stoppers in hopes of finding his brother's killer.

Atlanta Police Department investigators said that they're looking for 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto.

In a letter on Instagram titled "To My Brothers Killer," Alex starts by simply asking, "How did this happen? Why did this happen? I trusted you."

He goes on to say that despite him keeping his family circle close, he always let him in.

"Traveling and partying and celebrating life together just for you to take my little brother's life," Alex said on the AG Entertainment page account. Alex and his brother both ran the business.

Michael was found dead just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning outside of Republic Lounge in West Midtown.

Michael, a husband and father of four, was shot by someone authorities believe was in the nightclub and then got kicked out for being intoxicated. That person, who police say is Soto, allegedly came back to the club with a gun and targeted Michael.

Alex said that he and his family deserve to know the justification behind his brother's death.

"I can't describe what it's like facing my mother and family knowing my brother was murdered by someone we trusted," Alex wrote, accusing Soto of the crime that took his brother forever. "My family would never be the same again."

Alex said no amount of money can bring his brother back, but it could make sure his family gets some answers. He's hoping others will join him in his journey for justice.

"ATLANTA, and people all over who have supported me over the years, I need you now more than ever," Alex writes. "I need your ultimate love and support. I can't rewind time but I need my mother, and my family to feel justice has been served."