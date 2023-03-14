Brother of Republic Lounge co-owner who was fatally shot increases reward to find killer to $250,00

Police named Jonathan David Soto as a suspect in the February shooting death of Michael Gidewon outside of the Republic Lounge on Brady Avenue.

ATLANTA — It's been over a month since since a popular Atlanta nightclub owner was gunned down. Police have since identified the man accused of killing Michael Gidewon, but he has not been apprehended.

Michael's brother, Alex, took to Instagram Tuesday to announce that he is increasing the reward to help find Jonathan David Soto.

Soto is wanted in connection to the deadly February shooting. The husband and father of four was shot outside of the Republic Lounge nightclub on Brady Avenue, according to police. Alex previously confirmed both Soto and Michael knew each other.

The reward the family is now offering is $250,000, according to the Instagram post from the AGEntertainment account.

"I won’t rest until justice has been served for me and my family," Alex said in a post. "We have increased the reward to $250,000 for any information leading to the arrest of my brother’s killer."

He previously wrote a letter to his brother's killer where he first marked the reward at $100,000 before increasing it.

Alex also announced the closing of the nightclub in northwest Atlanta following the death of his brother.

Since then, he's advocated to find his brother's shooter and get answers.

Community members have reflected on their moments with Michael Gidewon. Most said he was a beloved man who cared for his employees.