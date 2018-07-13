ATLANTA -- A $2,000 reward is being offered for the capture of a man who was seen violently kicking a cat on video that spread quickly online.

The viral video, released by the Atlanta Police Department on Monday, shared on 11Alive.com may be hard for some to watch. It shows a man kick a cat like a football before it comes crashing to the ground.

RELATED | Video shows man kick cat like a football. Now, police are looking for him

LifeLine is also asking for help searching for the cat being kicked in the viral video. Anyone who has seen the cat should call LifeLine Animal Project at 404-613-0358.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the man who kicked the cat is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS) to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

© 2018 WXIA