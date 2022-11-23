Crews respond to apartment fire in Clayton County

This is a developing story.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to put out a fire at a Clayton County apartment complex on Wednesday.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the complex near Rex Road. Smoke could be seen billowing into the air several blocks away over the tree line.

At least two fire engines with ladders were working to put out flames. The roof of the building had collapsed with the center appearing to have the most damage.

A day before Thanksgiving, it is not known how many people the fire has impacted. The multi-story building appeared to have at least half a dozen units.

The department is still working to put out the fire and has not yet responded to our request for information. 11Alive has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

