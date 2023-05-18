'The show goes on' | Rick Ross promising car show at Fayetteville property despite city's denial of permit

The city informed the rapper, entrepreneur and larger-than-life raconteur this week that a permit for the car show - which was first held last year - was denied.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Rick Ross isn't backing down in a fight with the city of Fayetteville over a planned car show for June 3 at his sprawling property.

The city informed the rapper, entrepreneur and larger-than-life raconteur this week that a permit for the car show - which was first held last year - was being denied.

A letter to Ross from the city obtained by 11Alive stated it was a zoning issue, and that the approval for the event last year was in error.

According to the letter, the conditional zoning regulations of Ross' property on Highway 279 would allow "a horse show/rodeo/carnival and/or community fair."

It further adds that a "plain reading" of those terms "does not anticipate a car and bike show."

"Whatever similarities exist between these uses, they are not significant enough for staff to determine that they are the same," the letter states, adding that proposed event "is of such intensity that it would be clearly out of character" with zoning regulations.

"The sheer number of individuals expected for the event and the traffic and noise expected as a result are not consistent with the purpose of a residential zoning district," it states, also claiming the event would be "overwhelming to public safety personnel and county infrastructure."

Nonetheless, "The Boss" is undeterred.

He posted an advertisement for the event to his Instagram Thursday afternoon, writing: "THE SHOW GOES ON JUNE 3RD FAYETTEVILLE GA." In a nod to the city's contention about events that might be permitted, the post advertises a rodeo and states: "ENJOY MY HORSES, CLASSIC CARS AND BIKES."

In his Instagram story, Ross also posted several clips alluding to his defiant plans for the show.

In one, he implies that Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble offered to let him relocate the show to that city. He thanked the mayor and said his plan was to keep the show in Fayetteville, but offered her an invitation to come as a judge. He also offered an invite to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.