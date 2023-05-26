County approves Rick Ross' permit for rodeo, car show -- under certain conditions

The event is planned for Rick Ross' Fayetteville property on June 3.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Rick Ross can move forward with his car show -- under certain conditions.

While approving the necessary permits, the director of Fayette County's Planning and Zoning board issued a "letter of understanding" Friday with requirements for the rapper's June 3 event.

Ross' event must have off-street parking and proof of it, outdoor lighting must be cut off by 10 p.m., tents need to be approved by the fire marshal, and any horse show, rodeo, carnival, or fair can't operate more than 14 days per year. The entertainment mogul has promised to host a rodeo during the event.

These stipulations come as Ross had already announced his car show on his sprawling Georgia property. In a flyer on Instagram, "The Boss" announced that it would be a horse, car and bike show -- which was part of the reasoning behind the initial permit's rejection. Officials added that an event of this size goes beyond what a residential zoning district should have to endure.