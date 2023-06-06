Atlanta man died after return to DeKalb Jail following release from hospital, sheriff says

Ricky McCullum, 58, was in the hospital for nine days before returning to DeKalb Jail, where he was being held, the sheriff said, for refusing a bond condition.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 58-year-old man died last week upon returning to the DeKalb County Jail following a nine-day hospital stay, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The sheriff's office did not say what kind of medical condition caused the man, Ricky Lavoghn McCullum, to initially go to the hospital.

A release said he died last Wednesday night, July 19, "after having been released from the hospital following a nine-day stay while in custody" and then "became unresponsive while in the jail's intake area before being escorted to a housing unit."

The sheriff's release said McCullum "did not respond to emergency medical services being administered by officers, on-site medical staff, and DeKalb EMS before being pronounced deceased."

The sheriff's office said McCullum was being held on trespassing and obstruction misdemeanor charges following an arrest on June 3 for "refusing to vacate the premises of a closed shopping center in Chamblee." He was still in custody more than a month later, the sheriff said, because he had received a $1,000 bond but refused one of the bond's conditions - agreeing to not return to the shopping center.

"The incident remains under investigation by the DeKalb Sheriff's Office of Professional Standards," the release said. "No cause of death has been released, pending reports from the Medical Examiner's Office."