Georgia teen's death inspires first-of-its-kind scholarship for agriculture students

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — The tragic death of a Pike County 16-year-old has inspired a scholarship for outstanding agriculture students in Georgia.

In March, Riley Nuce was killed in an ATV turnover accident. His family and friends have since raised more than $20,000 for the The Riley Nuce Shining Light Scholarship.

“I don't think anyone could talk to Riley for an extended period of time and not realize that this was someone who was going to help people," said Reece Pasley, Riley's longtime childhood friend. "So for something with Riley's name on it to help people, that's exactly what he would want and that's the perfect way to honor him.”

Riley, a student at Pike County High School, was known for his bright smile and love for people and animals.

“He cared about everybody that he met," said Riley's father Chad Nuce. "He loved all animals, whether it's goats, dogs, cows, you name it. He was always wanting to bring home an animal of some sort.”

Riley's friends describe him as a country boy with a heart of gold.

"He was a perfect gentlemen," said his friend Addison McElwaney. "He was the brightest spot in my life. He would drop everything if you were his friend and you needed him.”

Riley's parents have made it their mission to honor their son and continue writing his story.

“Every day that we wake up, it's, you know, how can we make Riley proud?" said Chad Nuce. “I contacted Riley's agriculture teacher, and I was really quite surprised to learn that they had a scholarship, but that it was only $200 a year. That really set the wheels in motion for us to try to change that."

The $1,758 dollars in Riley’s bank account from his time working as a team lead at the Chick-fil-A in Griffin started the scholarship that bears his name.

Donations quickly piled on, bringing it to nearly $30,000. Chick-fil-A matched Riley's $1,780, plus an additional $5,000. They also turned Riley's last-worn uniform into a teddy bear for his family.

The still-growing scholarship fund will be enough to help outstanding agriculture students with their college expenses for years to come.

Pike County High School FFA President and Riley's friend Mia Mcgurl said it will go a long way.

“It can be really hard for a family from a small town to put their kid through college," she said. "So even the tiniest bit of a scholarship helps to put us through college and go towards our dreams.”

The scholarship will be awarded annually to someone who embodies Riley's spirit: kindness, selflessness, generosity, and passion.

“It's very comforting to know that he'd be proud of us," said Chad Nuce. "I think this is something that he would want."

You can still donate to the scholarship here.