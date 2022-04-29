Atlanta woman on the search for owner of ring she found at Inman Park Festival

Lily Burnham was attending the annual Inman Park Festival when she stumbled on a ring semi-buried in the dirt next to the sidewalk on Saturday, April 23.

Lily Burnham was attending the annual Inman Park Festival when she stumbled on a ring semi-buried in the dirt next to the sidewalk on Saturday, April 23.

According to Burnham, she found the ring at around 3:30 pm that afternoon and was walking behind the festival booths when she saw the ring.

"I was walking with my friend Catherine and when we found the ring originally, we were kind of frozen into place we weren't sure what to do with it," said Burnham.

She describes finding the ring between a large tree and in front of one of the homes located behind the booths.

Burnham said that she immediately took pictures and posted them on her local community Facebook group.

She describes the ring as having what seems like a white gold band with five aquamarine stones of varying sizes.

As of now, no one has contacted her claiming the ring.

Burnham hopes to get the word out and return the ring to its rightful owner. It's something personal to her.

Burnham explains that she also lost a ring once. She told 11Alive that years ago, her one-of-a-kind ring was lost.

After frantically searching for it for a few years she gave up until she decided to randomly check eBay and was able to find it on the site five years after it went missing.

Burnham purchased the ring back and was able to receive it within a week after it was lost.

"I don't know the sentimental value this ring carries for the person who lost it but I know how I felt when I lost my ring and if I can prevent them from going through a similar, heartbreaking, gut-wrenching experience I will do everything in my power to do so," said Burnham.

Burnham said that the owner can reach her via her email below and that for them to send a picture of them wearing the ring and the exact ring size.