Ringgold High's 'Catch Me If You Can' cast gets surprise guest

RINGGOLD, Ga. — It was a curtain call Ringgold High School performing arts students will never forget as their show ended with applause and a star-studded visit.

The Georgia thespians did a special encore performance of 'Catch Me If You Can' to help raise money for Save the Children's Ukraine relief efforts. The show alone raised $18,000, according to the school.

Before shutting off the stage lights, Frank Abagnale, Jr. surprised the cast with his presence and a donation.

Abagnale gained notoriety in the 1970s for his cons worldwide and for collaborating with authorities to catch con artists like him. He later co-wrote the book Catch Me If You Can on his life events, which inspired the film and musical.

The notorious figure, who currently lives in South Carolina, traveled to see the encore performance with his wife. As he greeted the stage crew and performers, he announced a $10,000 donation to the event's philanthropic efforts.

Abagnale also spent time answering questions and signing autographs after the show, congratulating the young performers on a spectacular production and the kind-hearted reason behind the encore.

A representative with Save the Children was in attendance and accepted the donation, according to school officials. They were presented with a large check and cheers from the crowd. The donated funds will go toward helping children and families in Ukraine.