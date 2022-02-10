1 hospitalized, 6 displaced in Gwinnett County house fire, officials say

It happened at a home off River Pass Court in Dacula.

DACULA, Ga. — A family of six was displaced after a fire that started on a front porch ripped through their home on Saturday night, according to Gwinnett County firefighters.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home on River Pass Court NE in Dacula.

When crews arrived, they found the front porch of the two-story home well involved. They got the fire under control in about 20 minutes and said the house had fire damage to the front porch and attic. Smoke and water damaged the rest of the home.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to a house fire this evening in the 100 block of River Pass Court NE in Dacula. Quick actions brought the fire control in approximately 20 minutes. For more information, click https://t.co/7V2j0A3Vzy. pic.twitter.com/t8oCzlo11J — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) October 2, 2022

During the investigation, camera footage from the front door shows the fire starting in the corner of the front porch next to the garage. The family told them that there was a leaf blower plugged into an extension cord. Firefighters at the scene the fire to be accidental and were unable to rule out electrical as the cause of the fire.