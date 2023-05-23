Video | Head-on collision involving USPS truck and SUV sends two drivers to hospital

The department did not say how many people were involved but reported the two drivers were taken to the hospital.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — An employee with the United States Postal Service is recovering from a fiery crash that happened in Riverdale on Tuesday, according to police and the mail service.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Taylor Road, according to the Riverdale Police Department. The department did not say how many people were involved but reported the two drivers were taken to the hospital.

A witness at the scene told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn that the USPS truck was swerving on the road, coming directly at them. The driver then tried to overcorrect, crossed the lane and hit an SUV head-on.

The witness said they and a dump truck driver hopped out to pull the postal worker from her car as it erupted in flames. A woman was also pulled from the SUV by a witness, and they reported she passed out but woke up and could speak a short time later.