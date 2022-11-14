Police need help to identify body found off Jonesboro Road

A man was found by Hunter Ridge Drive over the weekend.

JONESBORO, Ga. — A dead man wearing a red shirt was found dead in Jonesboro and now investigators need help identifying him.

The Clayton County Police Department has been investigating the discovery since Sunday morning. Officers said they found the body just before 10:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive. The location is not far from Hawthorne Elementary School.

Officers said they don't have a lot of information on the man except that he was wearing a short-sleeved red shirt.

For anyone with information about the individual, the department asks that people call 770-477-3550 or email community.affairs@claytoncountyga.gov.

