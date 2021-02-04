Standoff with gunman barricaded in Jonesboro ends with 'sudden but peaceful resolution'

Officer Aubriel Stroud, PIO, appeared in a video on social media citing limited details about the incident.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police and Clayton County Sheriff’s Office have ended a standoff involving a barricaded gunman off Dixboro Drive and Andover Road in Jonesboro, Friday morning.

Officer Aubriel Stroud, PIO, appeared in a video on social media citing limited details about the incident.

Police on scene tell 11Alive that the call about a man holding a 6-year-old boy hostage came in around 7am.

“The incident has come to a sudden yet peaceful resolution. The preliminary information shows the incident was domestic in nature, and the suspect was armed and refusing to come out,” Stroud said.

There were no injuries reported from the incident. Police said the boy and suspect involved are unharmed.