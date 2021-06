It happened at the Anthos at Pinewood Manor, according to the Red Cross.

JONESBORO, Ga. — The Red Cross is assisting several people after a fire ripped through a Jonesboro apartment building overnight on Wednesday.

It happened at Anthos at Pinewood Manor off Tara Boulevard in Clayton County.

The Red Cross said they are helping 29 people in 10 families who were impacted by the fire. They are providing lodging, food, clothing and other personal care items.