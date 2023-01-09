Sister turns herself in after 15-year-old brother's shooting death, Clayton County police say

The two turned themselves in more than a month after the shooting.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County said the final two suspects in a shooting that ended a 15-year-old's life are now in custody. One of the accused is the victim's sister, according to authorities.

Jacora Butler and Jailen Johnson turned themselves into the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, police announced Monday. Both had warrants for their arrests, accusing them of felony murder and use of a communication device during the commission of a felony.

The pair are two of six suspects accused in the shooting death of 15-year-old Jacori Butler.

He was found shot on Oct. 29 at a home along the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro, Clayton County Police Department investigators said.

When police arrived, they said relatives had moved Jacori's body while trying to take him to the hospital. An ambulance was able to intercept them and rushed Jacori to Grady Memorial Hospital's trauma center, police said. Jacori died from his injuries on Dec. 8.

Investigators said two groups, including Jacori, met up to sell and purchase drugs and guns. A fight broke out and turned into a shooting.

A 47-year-old man is accused of tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was not included among the six people who were part of the Oct. 29 meet-up.

Two other teens and another individual are also in custody facing similar charges.

