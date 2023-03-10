Clayton County district officials announce death of a high school student

In the district's statement, they said that a sophomore female student at Jonesboro High passed Wednesday evening.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Officials with the Clayton County Public Schools district announced the death of a high school student Thursday night.

In the district's statement, they said that a sophomore female student at Jonesboro High passed away.

They did not say how the student died. They also did not identify the student out of respect for the family, according to the statement.

District officials said that the student's death is an active investigation at this time.

Authorities also announced that they will be providing counseling support to students and staff.

A copy of the Clayton County district's statement can be found below.

Clayton County Public Schools is very saddened to announce the news about the loss of a Sophmore female student enrolled at Jonesboro High School last evening. District leaders have deployed grief counselors and a crisis team to be onsite at the school today to support staff and students as needed. This is an active investigation and out of respect and privacy for the family, school administrators will not provide additional statements at this time. The school district is here to support the family of the student and all school staff and student body.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.