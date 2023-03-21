Executive director of Clayton County child advocacy center, son arrested after report of molestation

The executive director of the center is accused of covering up her son's alleged actions -- and rehiring him shortly after.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The executive director of a child advocacy center in Clayton County has been arrested, accused of having knowledge that her son allegedly molested a child at the center and covered it up. Her son is also facing charges.

The Clayton County Police Department's Human Trafficking Unit got a tip about sexual misconduct happening at a facility in Jonesboro last week. The location is an emergency shelter and child advocacy center.

Police launched an investigation and learned an employee, Caleb Randolph, inappropriately engaged in sexual conduct with at least one child who had been placed at the facility, a news release from the department said. The 25-year-old employee is also the son of the facility's executive director, Mia Chanel Kimber.

Authorities said Kimber and Monica Jones, the program director of the child advocacy center, "both had direct knowledge of the misconduct and failed to report the misconduct to law enforcement officials." They are both accused of similar charges.

Kimber and Jones then worked on a cover-up scheme which resulted in the child being removed from the facility based on false allegations, investigators said. Randolph was then fired and re-hired within a week and a half, according to authorities. He has since been actively employed at the shelter where he was still allowed to interact with children at the facility until his arrest on March 16.

Police continue to investigate and add they may make more arrests as they dig into misconduct at the facility.

Below are the charges the suspects are facing:

Caleb Xavier Randolph | Arrested March 16

Child Molestation

Statutory Rape

Sexual Assault of a Person over Whom Have Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority Over

Sexual Assault by Facility Employee/Agent/Volunteer

Mia Chanel Kimber | Arrested on March 18

Monica Shanora Jones | Arrested on March 20

Child Molestation – Party to a Crime

Statutory Rape – Party to Crime

Sexual Assault of a Person over Whom Have Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority Over – Party to a Crime

Sexual Assault by Facility Employee/Agent/Volunteer – Party to a Crime

Sexual Exploitation – Party to a Crime

Mandated Reporter (Failure to report)