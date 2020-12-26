One detained after officer finds rape victim in ditch

Jonesboro Police said the victim was discovered by an officer heading to the jail in nearby Henry County on Christmas Eve.

JONESBORO, Ga. — The watchful eye of a local police officer helped police recover a suspected rape victim on Christmas Eve, making an arrest a short time later.

Jonesboro Police released a statement on Saturday divulging some of the details of a recent investigation. The department said that an officer identified as J. Williams was heading to the jail one county over when he "observed a female, partially clothed in the ditch area next to the roadway."

Jonesboro Police said the officer turned around and spoke to the woman who said she had been raped while also pointed out the home where she said the crime occurred.

Jonesboro Police said Williams approached the home to sure the scene and added that the suspect exited quickly and was taken into custody. The suspect, who has not been named publicly, was then turned over to the Clayton County Police Department for further investigation.

The department didn't name which agency Officer Williams worked for nor did they say where the victim and home were located. However, the department did commend the officer for his swift actions.