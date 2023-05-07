Owner of Jonesboro apartment complex owes Clayton County Water Authority nearly $98K in unpaid water bills

If the $97,973.01 outstanding balance isn’t paid by July 10, Clayton County Water Authority said it will turn off the water to the Tara Woods apartment complex.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Residents at Tara Woods apartments in Jonesboro could be without running water next week.

Clayton County Water Authority said Red Apple Investments, who own the complex, have an outstanding balance of $97,973.01. A spokeswoman with the water authority said the agency has tried working with the company to avoid this outcome but said it’s reached a point where it’s unfair to their customers who pay their bills.

A sign was put up at the entrance of the complex notifying renters that their water is scheduled to be turned off next Monday, July 10, 2023.

Several renters who didn’t want to be identified said it’s frustrating and they just want to know where their rent money has been going if it’s not paying the water bill.

“The water is included with the rent so it’s no reason why the water should be turned off,” one renter said.

11Alive tried to reach Red Apple Investments, which is tied to Pacific Holdings - both in Beverly Hills, California-- but the company did not reply. The phone number listed on its website no longer works nor does the email listed. We did email an email address on their Tara Woods office door which is listed on a flyer. Inquiries requested a statement from the company and if the company planned to pay the outstanding balance. As of Wednesday night, the company has replied.

Clayton County Water Authority said it was working with the Clayton County government and the fire department as it moves forward in this process. Water authority officials are hoping to be able to find the renters temporary housing if their water is turned off. However, they hope Red Apple Investments will do the right thing and pay the balance.