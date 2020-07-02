JONESBORO, Ga. — City officials have had it with ongoing cases of vandalism at a Jonesboro park.

The city, on Thursday, shared photos of their damaged sign at Lee Street Park - and they say this isn't the first time they've had problems at the roughly 6-acre park.

"Since opening the park, we have dealt with all sorts of vandalism: the fountain was damaged severely, restrooms are trashed regularly, including feces on the wall and floor," the city wrote in a recent update.

As for the sign at the park, the city said it's been damaged before also.

The city hasn't released any suspect photos or information, but they are hoping someone will step forward with information as they work to keep the park "clean and inviting" for guests.

"We are asking our public to be observant when passing the park and/or enjoying the park," Jonesboro said in their recent post.

Anyone who witnesses these "contemptible acts" is asked to call 911.

