Man kills friend in Jonesboro shooting, police say

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man is sitting behind bars after police said he shot and killed his friend.
Tyrone Taylor, 36, is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Riverdale home, according to the Clayton County Police Department.
Officers were called to the area just before 1 p.m. on Saturday after the deadly shooting. When investigators arrived at the home at Black Bend Court, they found a man inside shot several times. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died, according to police. Investigators are not releasing the victim's name until his family has been notified.
Evidence showed the man was in an ongoing argument with Taylor, police said, which led to his arrest.
Taylor is now accused of malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.