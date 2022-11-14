x
Riverdale Jonesboro

Mattie's Call issued for 58-year-old missing woman in Clayton County

58-year-old Maria Amaya is described as a 58-year-old Hispanic woman with grey and white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen checking out of a Jonesboro hotel.

JONESBORO, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for 58-year-old Maria Amaya.

Police said she was last seen checking out of a hotel on Nov. 9, just before noon at the 700-block of Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro.

The police department said officers received a call to the hotel in reference to a missing person Monday. Officials said Amaya has been diagnosed with a mental illness. 

She is described as a 58-year-old Hispanic woman with grey and white hair and brown eyes. The police department added Amaya is just about 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Amaya's last clothing description is unknown, Clayton County Police said. 

Anyone with information on where Amaya might be is asked to call (770) 477-3550.

Credit: Clayton County Police

