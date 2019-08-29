JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are still searching for two men accused of slamming a pickup truck into a grocery store and trying - but failing - to steal an ATM.

Jonesboro Police said that the crime happened sometime before 5 a.m. on July 31 at the Wayfield Foods grocery store on Tara Boulevard. Officers arrived to find the sliding doors heavily damaged. Security cameras later showed why.

The camera showed that, at some point in the morning, a black Dodge pickup truck backed through the glass door, smashing it and allowing two men to make an entry.

However, even after making their way inside, the video shows one of the men repeatedly run the truck through the door area - possibly to get closer to their target or to make more room for a getaway.

The men are seen moving back and forth between the ATM. At one point the truck starts rolling out the door without a driver so one of the men rushes back to the driver's side to take it out of gear.

Despite their attempts, however, police said the men failed to steal the machine so, after a few minutes, they left. Video shows one of the men hoping back in the driver's seat and the other lunging into the back and lying flat as the truck leaves the camera's field-of-view.

The failed theft left the men with little more than a damaged automatic door that had somehow landed in the truck bed during their destructive entrance - and likely numerous charges when they're eventually caught.

In their effort to make that arrest come sooner, police have released a few descriptive details about the men and their getaway vehicle. One, police said, appeared to be an older black man wearing a black sweatshirt and maroon sweat pants. His face wasn't covered. The other appeared to be younger and was wearing all black with a black bandanna covering his face. Both men were wearing red gloves.

Because the men backed into the store, police were also able to see the Georgia license plate which read RNW9134. Police later found that the plate belonged to a Dodge pickup truck that was stolen from a BP gas station in Fayette County.

Police are now asking the public to help them identify the men in the video so law enforcement can hopefully take them both into custody. Anyone with information on the crime or the suspects is asked to call Staff Seargent Eric Bradshaw with the Jonesboro Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 678-479-1825.

