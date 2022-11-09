Missing in Georgia: Jonesboro Police searching for 21-year-old

Yasmin Travick was reported missing on Sept. 12. Her phone isn't working and she's been quiet on social media.

JONESBORO, Ga. — The Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 21-year-old Yasmin Janee' Travick. Police said a missing persons report was filed on Monday.

Travick's Mom, Latara Ogelsby said no one in her daughter's circle has heard from her since Sunday, Sept. 11.

"Pretty much all communication as far as family and friends probably ended around five o'clock that evening," explained Ogelsby. "You know, a 21-year-old, they're going to keep in contact with their friends."

Ogelsby said Travick's phone is not working and she's been quiet on social media.

"She's a poster. She loves to take selfies. Her last selfie was Saturday that was her last selfie," said Ogelsby.

As for her daughter's phone, Ogelsby explained hasn't been able to get through.

"It's going to voicemail. Try to text - all my messages are green. I can't track her," she said.

Ogelsby said her daughter also shared her location with friends, but it seems she's stopped sharing the real-time information.

Ogelsby said while she's like any mother who worries, this time feels different and she's following her hunch.



"I do have my worry moments but when I do text and call she will text or call within an hour or two and say, 'hey mom I’m okay.' And I’ve not gotten that call or text," she said. "A mother’s intuition: I don’t feel right. Something is wrong."

Jonesboro Police said Travick was last seen wearing a black Polo hoodie, black pants, gold Jordan's and had a small black purse. Police said she has a septum and belly button piercing and wears braces.