4 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say

Authorities provided few details about the shooting off Riverdale Road Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Four people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said.

The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 10:45 p.m.

Police did not release any further details about what led to the shooting, the victims or any suspect information.

Anyone with information that can help officers with the investigation is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.