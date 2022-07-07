1 shot after dispute inside Walmart in Riverdale, police say

Here's what we know.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A chaotic scene unfolded inside of a Walmart in Riverdale when gunfire broke out in the meat department.

Riverdale Police said it happened at the Walmart store at 7050 GA-85 shortly after 6 p.m. The dispute happened between two men. Riverdale Police said one man was shot and the other man ran away.

One woman, who was inside the store, told 11Alive she heard gunshots as she was standing inside the checkout line with her two children. She said someone started screaming and everyone took off running, stampeding to get outside of the store. During the panic, the witness said some customers left their belongings inside as they rushed to find safety.

An off-duty officer was there at the Walmart at the time and called in the shooting after hearing several gunshots coming from inside the store.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital. According to Riverdale Police, there was a big police presence but there is "no active shooter."

Investigators are currently reviewing the store's surveillance video to learn more about the dispute between the two men and their investigation remains ongoing.

Units from Riverdale Police Department, Clayton County Police Department, Jonesboro Police Department, South Fulton Police Department, ATF, U.S. Marshalls and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office responded to help assist and evacuate the store.

