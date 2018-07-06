RIVERDALE, Ga. A 12-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Clayton County Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. on Adel Lane near Riverdale. When officers arrived they found an unresponsive 12-year-old girl and immediately began CPR in hopes of saving the victim.

The efforts continued when Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services arrived. Sadly, the efforts were not enough to save the child who succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The preliminary investigation of the shooting revealed several kids were present when the shooting happened. Based on interviews, police said the shooting appears to be accidental. It's unclear if any charges will be filed.

