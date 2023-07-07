Police investigating after woman found dead vehicle in Clayton County

Officers did not share any suspect information.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last month.

Officers were dispatched just before midnight on June 30 to the 8500 block of Highway 85 after someone found the woman shot. Police said they found Camesha Johnson dead with a single gunshot wound. She had been dead inside her vehicle for two hours before police were called, according to authorities.

Investigators said they are looking into the case and don't have any other details to share at this time.

